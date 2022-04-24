A cornfield fire in Burt County quickly spread on Saturday and resulted in the loss of several structures and injuries to four firefighters.
Early Saturday afternoon, the Lyons Fire Department responded to the fire that started north of Lyons and quickly spread and intensified because of high winds, said Burt County Emergency Manager K.C. Bang in a press release. Mutual aid units from about 30 departments in Burt, Thurston, Cuming, Washington and Dodge counties, plus several departments from Iowa, responded. Multiple law enforcement agencies also assisted.
Thurston County residents had been evacuated to the Walthill school as temporary shelter, and Burt County residents were sent to Lyons-Decatur Northeast Schools.
Four firefighters were injured working the fire, Bang said. Two were injured as the result of smoke inhalation, and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents caused by zero-visibility conditions. One accident occurred after a fire unit collided with terrain, and the other happened as the result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 51.
Several structures, including homes, were destroyed in the fire. Multiple agencies, including the Oakland fire and police departments, were helping gather supplies for those displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross also is coordinating with displaced families.
Bang said that farmers brought tractors, discs and water trucks to assist firefighters, and several families brought food and water to the scene.
”I just want to say thank you to all of the volunteer fire and rescue that came out today to fight this horrendous fire Burt County had, “Burt County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. “They came from near and far. … Praying for the injured volunteers and the families that lost their houses. This was a group effort had by all.”