Four fire departments gathered south of Norfolk Monday afternoon to extinguish a garage fire.
The fire at 55492 837th Road south of Norfolk was first reported at 3:45 p.m.
When the Norfolk Fire Division arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames in the attached garage moving toward the home’s interior, said Lt. Trever O’Brien in a press release.
It took almost 50 firefighters using 19 rigs about 40 minutes to douse the fire and another two hours to overhaul the structure, O’Brien said.
The fire rekindled at about 6:15 p.m., but firefighters were once again able to put it out.
The property is estimated to be worth about $175,000. The fire caused $100,000 in structure damage and another $90,000 in damage to the contents of the building, O’Brien said. There were no injuries.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Madison Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, Stanton Fire Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhorn Rural Public Power.
The cause of the fire is unknown, O’Brien said.
Story updated July 21 at 9:41 a.m.
Original story posted at 4:29 p.m. on July 21.
Norfolk firefighters called in mutual aid to help battle a garage fire south of Norfolk on Monday afternoon.
The fire at 55492 837th Road south of Norfolk was first reported at 3:45 p.m., and firefighters from Battle Creek and Madison also were on the scene along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Check back here for further updates.