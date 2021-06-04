Four facing charges after investigation

A Stanton man has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful sale of electronic vaping devices to middle school and high school students, and three others also face charges following a three-month investigation.

On Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Kment Jr., 46, on an arrest warrant for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of sale of tobacco/electronic nicotine without a license to persons under age 19 and one count of sale of tobacco without a license. Kment was booked at the Sheriff's office on the charges and later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Kment was charged following an investigation by the sheriff's office and Stanton County Attorney's Office into the alleged unlawful sale of electronic vape (tobacco) devices to students at the Stanton Middle/High School. A search warrant was undertaken earlier this spring at the Kment residence, authorities said, and more than 400 vape cartridges were seized by the sheriff's office.

Also facing charges in this case is Jennifer Kment, 40, of Stanton on three counts of aiding and abetting contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two 17-year-olds also face charges as adults after court hearings to have their cases moved.

Tylor Kment, 17, of Stanton face charges of sale of tobacco without a license (two counts), contributing to delinquency of a minor (two counts), attempted possession of controlled substance (THC) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor Wehrle, 17, of Stanton is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count each of sale of tobacco to a minor and sale of tobacco without a license.

