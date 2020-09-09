O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 14 additional COVID-19 cases in the district on Wednesday.
Seven cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from community spread. By county, they are: two – Holt, one – Pierce, one – Antelope, two – Rock, and one - Knox.
Six cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from close contacts with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases: three – Pierce, and three – Rock. One new case is currently under investigation in Holt County.
Carol Doolittle, public information officer for COVID-19 Response, said NCDHD regrets to inform the district of four additional deaths in the district. Two deaths are in Cherry County, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s. Additionally, two deaths are in Pierce County, both women in their 80s.
“The NCDHD staff and administration send their sincerest condolences to these families during this time,” Doolittle said.
The case count update as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. is 362 Total Cases (TC), 178 Recoveries (R), and 13 Deaths (D).
By county, it is: Antelope: TC: 31, R: 23, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 10; Brown: TC: 9, R: 5; Cherry: TC: 54, R: 17, D:4; Holt: TC: 35, R: 20; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 1;
Knox: TC: 116, R: 59; Pierce: TC: 81, R: 36, D:8; Rock: TC: 25, R:7.