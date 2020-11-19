Four COVID-19 deaths reported in district

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Thursday evening that it has been made aware of 183 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. By county, they are: 35-Antelope; 10-Boyd; 22-Brown; 16-Cherry; 25-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 29-Knox; 39-Pierce; 6-Rock.
Whitney Abbott of NCDHD said the district has received notification of four additional COVID-19 deaths. They are a Rock County man in his 70s, a Brown County man in his 70s, a Pierce County woman in her 70s, and a Holt County woman in her 60s. NCDHD send its sincerest condolences to the families, she said.
NCDHD also announced 106 new recoveries since the last reporting on Nov. 12. By county, they are: 15-Antelope; 5-Boyd; 6-Brown; 2-Cherry; 45-Holt; 3-Keya Paha; 15-Knox; 13-Pierce; 2-Rock.
NCDHD has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacities to include a 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the gold standard PCR test already offered. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
O’Neill — Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
Bassett — Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairground.
Pre-registration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
Cherry County Hospital is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine. Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.
North Central District Health Department will be extending public influenza vaccine clinics in O’Neill through November. Clinics will be held behind the NCDHD building as a drive-through style clinic. To access the clinic, enter through the east ally entrance and remain in your vehicle.
To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you. If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic, NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed.
A clinic will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., North Central had 2,430 Total Cases, 977 Recoveries, 32 Deaths and 663 total cases reported in the last 14 days.