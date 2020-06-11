Tests are being collected at an increased rate for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
There are now 406 cases in the district, according to the ELVPHD’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.
Those cases include:
Madison County: 339 positive out of 3,189 total tests. Four deaths and 257 recoveries.
Stanton County: 22 positive out of 130 total tests and 17 recoveries.
Cuming County: 35 positive out of 359 tests and 12 recoveries.
Burt County: 10 positive out of 243 tests and five recoveries.