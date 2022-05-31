The iconic Smothers Brothers will conclude the 13th Great American Comedy Festival at the festival gala on Saturday, June 18, and they will be joined by four other stand-up comedians.
Set for Thursday through Saturday, June 16-18, at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, the festival is presented by Nucor Steel Nebraska, Nucor Cold Finish Nebraska, Nucor Detailing Center and Vulcraft Nebraska.
It kicks off Thursday, June 16, with the family Comedy Magic Show. Friday night’s entertainment includes the Comedy Showcase with David Koechner as headliner and four other stand-up comics at the theater.
The Sparklight Adults Only, Late Night Show follows at 10:30 p.m. at The Stables in Norfolk. Saturday’s festival gala, with the Smothers Brothers as headliners, concludes the three-day event at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
The Smothers Brothers of the top rated “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” in the 1960s will be joined on the stage with four other stand-up comedians: Emmy Blotnick, Eric Owusu, Taylor Williamson and Adam Yenser.
Blotnick is a stand-up/actress/writer based in New York. She has appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where she was also a staff writer, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan” and in her own Comedy Central “Half Hour.”
Her Comedy Central “Half Hour” made its premiere in 2018 and was followed by the release of her debut comedy album, “Party Nights,” in 2019. “Party Nights” is now available on livestream. Previously, Blotnick was head writer for the Comedy Central series, “The President Show.” Now, she is a writer and co-executive producer on HBO Max’s “Pause with Sam Jay.”
Her recent writing credits also include Mel Brooks' “History of the World: Part 2” for Hulu and “Bust Down” for Peacock. She is a also a panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” Blotnick was featured in the New York Times as a “Savvy Comic” who shines. She also has been recognized as one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch and as a New Face at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.
Owusu is a Los Angeles-based comedian, writer and dessert enthusiast from Maryland. He's an optimist who loves to laugh and enjoys the occasional heated debate where he gets to show how much of a bleeding-heart liberal he is.
He has written for The Disney Channel and CBS and performed stand-up comedy all over the United States.
Williamson placed second on season eight of “America’s Got Talent! (AGT).” He was featured on the NBC series, “AGT: The Champions,” and was named one of the top five favorite acts of all time on the “10-Year AGT Anniversary Special.”
He started performing stand-up comedy while a senior in high school in Del Mar, California. He now lives in Los Angeles and entertains around the world. He’s performed at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and he was the youngest comedian to ever perform on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” He also has appeared on MTV’s “Total Request Live,” Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.” He was also a semifinalist on NBC's “Last Comic Standing.”
Williamson has a comedy album titled, “Laughter? I Hardly Know Her!” and a comedy special titled, “Please Like Me” on Amazon Prime.
YENSER, a comedian and Emmy-winning writer, wrote for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for 10 years and starred in the segment, “Kevin the Cashier Played by Adam.” He has appeared on “Conan,” “Gutfeld!” and “Fox Laughs.”
He has been a freelance contributor to “SNL’s Weekend Update,” has written for The Academy Awards and co-produced the web series, “Laugh Lessons with Kevin Nealon.” He mixes sharp, observational humor with a uniquely conservative political perspective and has had sketches featured by The Daily Wire and The Babylon Bee.
Yenser’s first half-hour “Dry Bar Comedy” special will be released this year.
The Great American Comedy Festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Late Night Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years.
The Great American Comedy Festival is also made possible with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. For tickets and information, visit www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com.