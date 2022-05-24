David Koechner — best known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” — will be joined by four stand-up comedians at the Great American Comedy Festival.
The 13th festival is set for Thursday through Saturday, June 16-18, at 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. The festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “Late Night Show Starring Johnny Carson” for over 25 years.
Comedians Cat Alvarado, Sophie Buddle, Chris Lewis and Glen Tickle will perform during the Comedy Showcase on Friday, June 17.
The festival kicks off Thursday with the family Comedy Magic Show. Friday night’s entertainment includes the Comedy Showcase at the theater and the adults-only Late Night Show at 10:30 p.m. at The Stables in Norfolk. Saturday’s Festival Gala with the Smothers Brothers as headliners and four other comics concludes the three-day event.
Alvarado covers relatable topics like parents and dating. She also dives into her views on Latin American geopolitics, including the current crisis in Nicaragua.
Alvarado has more than 2 million views on the YouTube Channel, “The Reel Rejects.” She also has been featured on Buzzfeed's Tasty channel for Facebook and has entertained on the PBS show, “First Nations Comedy Experience.”
Alvarado hosts the comedy podcast, “Villains of History” @villainsofhistory and has performed in some of the top comedy festivals in the country, including Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Big Pine in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Buddle is a stand-up comedian, TV writer and podcaster. She has appeared as a correspondent and a staff writer on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC’s) “This Hour Has 22 Minutes.” She also has been featured on Just for Laughs (JFL) “All Access,” Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and the Halifax Comedy Festival.
Buddle recently released her first album, "Lil Bit of Buddle,” found on iTunes in the “easy listening" genre. Her podcast, “Obsessed with Sophie Buddle,” was an instant hit and can be seen live at JFL42 in September.
She is also a two-time runner-up for Canada's biggest stand-up contest, SiriusXM Top Comic, and headlines across the country.
Lewis, from Los Angeles, is a graduate of Second City. He also studied at Upright Citizen’s Brigade and has written and performed in more than 100 improv shows and festivals.
A trained actor who studied at the prestigious John Ruskin School of Acting, Lewis has been seen at The Comedy Store, The Hollywood Comedy, The Pasadena Comedy and Improv City, to name a few. Lewis stars in the short film, “Not Just Meena,” and has been in many local and national commercials. He performs often with his improv group, Bernie Mac and Cheese.
Tickle is based in New Jersey, where he said he lives with his wife, children and, for some reason, a bunch of chickens. His work has appeared on Dry Bar Comedy, SiriusXM and Cozi TV.
Tickle describes his comedy as a focus on his family life, pop culture and how good he is at the video game, “Dr. Mario.” His favorite movie is “Buckaroo Banzai.”
Want to learn more?
For tickets and information, visit www.greatamericancomedyfestival.com