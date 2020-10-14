Four candidates vie for two vacancies on Battle Creek City Council

Four candidates in the upcoming Battle Creek City Council general election will look to fill two positions in next month’s general election — with housing developments, a clean environment and improved communication between the city and its residents among the top issues heading into the election.
Brent Nygren, Nicole Schacher, John Hrabanek and Dave Trudeau are the four candidates vying for the two seats.
Trudeau was the only candidate who didn't respond to the Daily News' pre-election questionnaire.
Nygren — who has served on the council since 2013 after five years on the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission — plans to prioritize establishing flood control for housing growth and more businesses in Battle Creek.
"We need to establish flood control to keep from having a majority of the town from being placed in a flood zone," Nygren said. "That would cause houses to have flood insurance that would likely keep people from building here. That would also save property damage."
Nygren is an electrical contractor and received his degree in the electrical field from Northeast Community College.
He said the community needs future places for people to build new houses that would bring more people into Battle Creek and its school system.
He also prioritizes business developments and said the city needs to bring more businesses into the community. Nygren said this would be a difficult task because of how much business has gone digital, but there are service-oriented businesses that could work in the community.
He also hopes to find a manufacturing business and said that it would be beneficial to come up with a plan that the city can assist with in getting some type of available aid.
Nygren said of the challenges Battle Creek faces going forward, the most significant one is communicating with citizens about what the city is doing.
"Keeping people informed ... is what the people expect the city to do," Nygren said. "This is hard to accomplish, but we need to get the public to attend city council meetings to listen and ask more questions about what is going on. Possibly putting more information on the city's website (would be beneficial)."
Schacher — who is a Battle Creek native and has 25 years of retail management experience — plans to make sure Battle Creek is a safe, quiet and clean place to live.
Schacher, who moved back to Battle Creek three years ago, is one of four generations of Schachers who have lived in Battle Creek over the past 130 years.
"I am very familiar with the history of my town," Schacher said. "I have spent many years working with the public, managing budgets, developing employees and being involved in the communities I have lived in. I feel I can utilize my experience to help Battle Creek grow."
Along with making Battle Creek an attractive living environment, Schacher has a few other issues she'd like to address.
"Increasing community events by supporting those who are already working to make this happen," Schacher said. "Also, communicating with residents, business owners and city leaders on how to attract more business development."
Hrabanek, another native of Battle Creek, is also a Battle Creek High School alum. Hrabanek has worked for the Madison County Department of Roads for 30 years and is currently the foreman of District No. 3 (Battle Creek/Meadow Grove).
"I feel the experience and knowledge I have gained while working for the county will be beneficial as a city council member," Hrabanek said.
When running for office, Hrabanek is focusing on three key things.
"Streets, drainage and finances," he said.