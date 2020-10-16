Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION... WE ARE NOW ABOUT A WEEK PAST THE TYPICAL GROWING SEASON FOR THE COUNTIES IN THE WARNING. THIS WILL BE THE THE LAST FREEZE WARNING OF THE SEASON FOR THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&