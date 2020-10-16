Two incumbents and two challengers are seeking voter support for three open seats on the Elkhorn Valley School board of education.
Jenny Schutt of Meadow Grove, Lucas Negus of Tilden and Sam Johnsen of Tilden responded to the Daily News questionnaire with information about their respective campaigns.
Challenger Tyler Tegeler of Meadow Grove didn't participate in the Daily News' pre-election questionnaire.
Schutt, a member of the school board since she was appointed in 2018, said she enjoys being a member of the board.
"I believe quality public education is important for a community and the students and families that it serves," Schutt said. "I feel that being a parent of young children helps me to be in a position to advocate for the district's students and families."
Schutt, her husband, Mike, and their four children have lived on a farm south of Meadow Grove over the past 14 years. Over her 14-year span as a registered nurse, Schutt has worked at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Schutt also has been a member of many committees and oriented new nurses throughout the facility. She obtained her bachelor’s of science in nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Lincoln in 2006, graduating with high distinction.
"I am actively involved in my family's farming and cattle operation. I am also an active member of the church where I teach Sunday school, work in the nursery and am a member of the leadership team," Schutt said. "I am actively involved in the community assisting with coaching youth sports, being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and sitting on the local daycare board."
Schutt said she feels that being a parent of young children helps her to be in a position to advocate for the district's students and families. She said her role in the family farming operation helps bring agricultural understanding to the school board.
"I believe the Elkhorn Valley School District provides a great education to the students it serves," Schutt said. "I would be honored to represent the communities of Tilden and Meadow Grove by being elected to the Elkhorn Valley School board of education this November."
Another candidate, Lucas Negus, hasn't held any elected public offices previously, but he has held various leadership roles on boards for professional organizations over the years.
"I am running for the school board to offer public service to our communities," Negus said. "I have wanted to serve on the fire department in the past, but rural living and working out of town makes that service impractical. Serving on our school board is a great way to help guide our successful school system and help ensure it remains successful for years to come."
Negus, his wife, Sabrina, and their four sons, live in Tilden. He received his education from Elkhorn Valley High School and is a wildlife biologist serving as a wildlife district manager for the northeast district of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Norfolk.
"One reason I believe I'm a candidate worth supporting is the dual perspective I can offer," Negus said. "As an employee of a public agency guided by a commission (similar to a school board), I can see from perspective of school administrators — the importance of ensuring that funds are used efficiently and appropriately, as well as the importance of ensuring employees have the adequate resources they need to offer the highest service and products possible."
Negus is also a taxpayer in the school district, and he said he wants help ensure tax dollars for education are used appropriately and to the highest potential.
"Ultimately, I want the best education experience for our children," Negus said.
There are three important issues Negus wants to address.
"First, continuing to guide our school system through the difficult COVID-19 pandemic. Second, there's a fair chance in the coming years there will be property tax changes and or state aid to rural school changes that will impact operation of our school system. Third, continuing the growth of our school for the benefit of our children and communities of Tilden and Meadow Grove," Negus said.
Sam Johnsen, a medical imaging sales representative, is involved in numerous organizations around the community. He is on the fund advisory committee for the Tilden-Meadow Grove Community Foundation, is president of the Tilden Young Men's Club, board member of EV Wrestling Club and member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Johnsen said he wants to continue to give back to the community by running for a position on the Elkhorn Valley School board.
"I think it is important to give back to the community and be involved in the decisions that are made for our youth," Johnsen said. "I hope to provide a new perspective and add to the strength of the board of education."
Johnsen, his wife, Danielle, and four sons live in the Tilden and Meadow Grove area, where they plan on staying for a long time.
"I moved my family back to the Tilden/Meadow Grove area because I truly believe it's a special place," Johnsen said. "This is where we chose to raise and educate our children. I'm active in the community and am fully vested in the success of the school."
Johnsen said he would bring a different perspective to add to the board as he has a deep respect for those who educate and care for our youth, yet will be a strong steward for the taxpayers. This goes along with the important issues he would like to address.
"Building on current positive momentum and address any issues of growing class sizes, exploring the validity of early childhood education programs, being a resource to the board, as a health care professional, as we navigate through the pandemic and making decisions that affect not only the school, but the community as a whole," Johnsen said.