Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY. * TEMPERATURES...33 TO 29 DEGREES . * TIMING... 1 AM TO 10 AM * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION... WE ARE NOW ABOUT A WEEK PAST THE TYPICAL GROWING SEASON FOR THE COUNTIES IN THE WARNING. THIS WILL THE THE LAST FREEZE WARNING OF THE SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&