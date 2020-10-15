Two incumbents and two challengers are competing to represent the community on the Norfolk Public Schools board of education this fall.
With only three seats open, registered voters will have to assess each candidate carefully before selecting the representatives they want for the next four years.
Arnie Robinson and Sandy Wolfe have both previously served on the board. Robinson was first elected in 2012 and has served two terms. Wolfe was elected in 2017 and is the current school board president.
Brenda Carhart is the vice president and owner of Carhart Lumber Co., which has 11 locations around Northeast Nebraska. Jenna Hatfield is the owner of Hatfield Family Dentistry in Norfolk.
Both Carhart and Hatfield have experience in serving on several boards in committees, including organizations in the district.
CARHART is the treasurer and board member of the NPS Foundation; president of NPS Music Boosters; and committee member of NPS Athletic Boosters.
She said part of the reason she makes an excellent board of education candidate is that she has children in NPS herself. She also believes school doesn’t just include education and books — but children also learn social skills, which support growth.
“I want every child to get a good education at Norfolk Public Schools,” Carhart said. “I have a personal interest and a desire to learn why (and) how the public school makes the decisions they do. I want to take the time to learn about the funding of public schools and the decision-making processes. I want to get to know the administration and staff.”
Some of Carhart’s priorities include providing stability for students during the pandemic and ensuring NPS is meeting the needs of all students, she said. Offering more hands-on learning opportunities, work-based programs and youth-registered apprenticeships will help accomplish this.
Carhart said she also wants to be responsible when spending taxpayer money.
HATFIELD is a member of several dental organizations, she said. She also represents Northeast Nebraska on the Nebraska Dental Association’s board of trustees and its new dentist committee.
Within the community, Hatfield is a member of the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders of Norfolk and is a board member on the NPS Foundation, where she previously served as president, among other committees.
Hatfield said when she lived in Lincoln, it was hard to notice any results when trying to make an impact on the community. She feels Norfolk is the opposite and is passionate about contributing to the community through fundraisers, events and now she hopes with the board of education, she said.
“I'm in the beginning of my involvement as a parent with NPS since my daughter just started school, but my ties to NPS run deep,” Hatfield said. “My parents are (Norfolk High School) graduates and I grew up in the public school system. I've been lucky to see where NPS has come from and I'm excited to guide them into the future. I've been very involved with the NPS Foundation board and have been a part of many of the new and exciting opportunities for our students through the career academies, scholarships and classroom grants.”
Hatfield said one of her goals as a board member would be recruiting more parents to attend board of education meetings.
WOLFE is a TeamMates mentor and a member of the NPS Foundation besides her role as president on the board of education. She is also a board member of NeighborWorks, Northeast Nebraska.
Wolfe said she’s running for a second term because she’s passionate about the district, especially when it comes to keeping students at the forefront of every decision. She also feels like a worthy candidate because she is fiscally conservative and transparent in all proceedings, she said.
“I am a candidate worth supporting because I am dedicated to our students’ performance and believe the quality of public education in Norfolk is important to our community,” she said. “I listen carefully to all comments and suggestions given to me and am committed to spend the time and energy necessary to be a great school board member. I believe it is important to follow the vision and goals of NPS and to work to build consensus and collaborate with the other school board members and the superintendent.”
Wolfe said some of her top priorities include the managing the pandemic by keeping students safe with in-person learning if possible. She also wants to ensure the district is fiscally responsible to taxpayers.
Another important issue is the Nebraska Legislature and how decisions made will affect schools with legislation and finances, she said.
ROBINSON, who was president of the board of education in 2017 and 2018, said he is seeking a third term because leaders with experience are essential to school success and stability, especially during the pandemic.
“I am a business leader, a community member and a parent. I understand the challenges, needs and successes of the district from many angles,” he said. “The continued success of the Norfolk Public Schools is one of the single most important factors in the success of our community. I will continue to provide the leadership and levelheadedness that is required to operate a system of this size.”
Robinson said the top three issues facing the upcoming election are the pandemic, fiscal responsibility and preparation.
It’s crucial for the district to stay flexible and quick to respond due to COVID-19, he said. Adjusting plans when necessary is needed to ensure students are learning at the highest level possible.
Robinson wants to continue fiscal responsibility if he’s elected, he said. Maximizing resources while growing public and private partnerships is key.
Robinson said he also wants to focus on being prepared to lead NPS through unknown opportunities and challenges.
“One of the most important roles of a school board member is to be able to recognize the unforeseen opportunities and challenges facing the Norfolk Public Schools and react to them in the way that will best serve the staff, students and community,” he said.
Brenda Carhart
Carhart attended Creighton Community High School and received a bachelor’s in accounting and a master’s in business administration from Wayne State College. She is vice president and owner of Carhart Lumber Co. She and her husband, Scott, have four children: college junior Hannah, college freshman Rachel, eighth grader Zac and sixth grader Grace.
Carhart belongs to several organizations, including NPS booster clubs. She’s the treasurer of the NPS Foundation and president of the Wayne State College Foundation. She’s also a council member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and a PEO member.
Jenna Hatfield
Hatfield graduated from Norfolk High School and attended the University of South Dakota. She then advanced to the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry, where she received her degree and returned to Norfolk in 2014.
She recently took over a dental practice and is now the owner of Hatfield Family Dentistry in Norfolk. Her and her husband, Dirk Waite, have two children: 5-year-old Clara and 2-year-old Dax. She also has two dogs, Suki and Cash.
Sandy Wolfe
Wolfe graduated from Norfolk High School and lives in Norfolk with her husband, Jay. Her three children — Jade, Jordan and Taylor — also live in Norfolk. She also has five grandchildren with another one on the way.
She is also the broker and co-owner of Real Living Advantage Real Estate in Norfolk.
Arnie Robinson
Robinson grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School before advancing to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is the president and chief operating officer of Norfolk Iron & Metal.
Robinson is also involved in the Norfolk Chamber Action Council, local and state chamber of commerce and Nebraska Association of School Boards.
He and his wife, Julie, have three children: 12-year-old Maggie, 9-year-old Gracie and 4-year old Haddie. His family also operates Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that provides food on the weekends to Norfolk elementary students.