The votes have been counted and now seven candidates across two races for Norfolk City Council have been whittled down to four.
In Ward 1, Kory Hildebrand has a large victory as of Wednesday morning. He received 600 total votes in the latest count, just over 50% of the vote.
Hildebrand said Wednesday morning he was excited for November and wants to keep getting to know people and educating himself on the issues. He found out in his interactions with voters that helping young people is going to be essential for Norfolk.
“One person in my ward asked me, ‘What are we doing for the youth?’ ” Hildebrand said. “It was eye-opening. Maybe there is more we could be doing for the youth. They are the future, and we can make it so they want to stay here.”
Other issues he mentioned were housing developments in the ward, such as Legacy Bend, and the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project.
“There’s some things I can’t know unless I’m on the council,” Hildebrand said. “But if the people choose me as their representative, I will find those answers and be available to give them those answers.”
Hildebrand said he was encouraged by the turnout and hopes the November election has a high participation rate and voters choose him again.
“I hope to be able to give back to this community that’s given so much to me,” Hildebrand said.
Juan Sandoval finished second with 310 votes, which was 26% of the vote.
Sandoval said he was pleased to have enough support to move on but had hoped for a closer race.
“I’ve been involved in many organizations in the community,” Sandoval said. “But a lot of people still don’t know me. I hope to be able to better put a face to a name and get my vision for Norfolk out there.”
He said one day someone saw him put up one of his yard signs and asked who Juan Sandoval was, not realizing they were talking to Sandoval himself.
“I have to work harder at meeting and connecting with people,” he said.
Sandoval said his platform would focus on improving infrastructure, housing and economic opportunities for local businesses.
He said another important aspect of his campaign is the Hispanic population of Norfolk.
“I’m thankful for the support I’ve received from the Hispanic community,” Sandoval said. “They’re an underserved community, and they don’t have a lot of representation in the city. I hope to help change that.”
Sandoval said he was glad the election attracted many candidates and voters made their voices heard.
“I’m glad so many people were able to go to the polls and vote by mail,” he said.
Ultimately, he said, he’s committed to serving the community.
“This race isn’t about me,” Sandoval said. “It’s about making Norfolk a better place.”
In ward 2, Frank Arens received 62% of the vote in an overwhelming victory.
Arens said Wednesday morning he was appreciative of all the support for his campaign, even as the election changed because of COVID-19. He also said he appreciated his opponents for their efforts.
“I appreciate how there were seven candidates in this race,” Arens said of the two city council races. “It shows a passion for public service in this city.”
Arens said he was excited for the general election, hoped for good turnout and support in November and that he’ll continue to work for the people of Norfolk.
Carl Weiland finished a distant second with 21% of the vote, but it was enough to move on to the general election.
He said the decision to run wasn’t an easy one to make, but he felt he put in the work to move on in the primary and was pleased with the result.
Weiland said he has a lot of ground to make up if he hopes to defeat Arens. Weiland said he wants to make the election centered on the candidates’ positions and not name recognition.
“If it turns into a popularity contest, I would lose,” Weiland said. “If we can make it about the issues, I’m hoping I can make it a close race in November.”
Weiland said the key issue he wants voters to know about his campaign is the housing issue in Norfolk and how it is central to the economy of the city.
Weiland, a Northeast Nebraska native who moved after graduating high school, said when he moved from Omaha to Norfolk in 2013, he saw firsthand how difficult it could be to move to the city.
“I lived through the pain of moving here,” Weiland said. “Norfolk can look unattractive to outsiders trying to come to the city.”
Weiland said he wants to make the city more welcoming for builders.
“I feel sometimes that some codes and regulations are greenlit that shouldn’t be,” Weiland said. “They should be less restrictive and easier to work with without making everything cheaper and worse.”
The lack of housing, he said, also makes it tough for businesses to grow, which he also has experience with as a business owner himself.
“Before (COVID-19), you saw ‘now hiring’ signs in every window,” Weiland said. “As a business owner, it’s hard to recruit talented people from the outside with what we have now.”
He said calls to grow Norfolk are impossible without adequate housing.
“If we want to grow 5% a year, that means adding 1,200 people, which we’ve never done before,” he said.
Weiland also said he appreciated the efforts of Bill Hattery and Randy Dee, saying their commitment to running for office is not easy to maintain.
Dee said he was disappointed by the results. Dee said he knew Arens would be the favorite and hoped he could appeal to more voters than his other two opponents, but ultimately the name recognition of Arens and Weiland won out in the end.
Dee said he is committed to someday being elected to public office.
“I have a lot of support outside my ward,” Dee said. “So I might consider a bigger office, like mayor, some day. I know I have more to give to this community.”
A common response by all of the candidates who were reached Wednesday was that the health measures necessitated by the coronavirus led to a vastly different kind of campaign for everyone.
Hildebrand, who received the most votes in Ward 1, said he was planning to go door to door and was not able to. Instead, he sent postcards to the voters of the ward with his contact information.
Despite the lack of in-person campaigning, Hildebrand said he was able to connect with voters via email and phone calls and some would recognize him in public and come and talk to him.
Sandoval said the virus also limited his ability to meet with voters, and he hopes that he will be able to go out more this summer. He also said recovering from the virus will be an important part of his platform going forward.
“We’re going to need to support our small businesses recovering from the pandemia,” he said.
Arens, who won in Ward 2, said his campaign also changed as the pandemic unfolded.
“It really changed everything,” Arens said. “It was a pretty different kind of campaign.”
Weiland, when asked whether the virus had an impact on the race, said he believed it did.
He also said the virus has had a significant impact on the Norfolk economy, as companies used to be seeking workers, but now businesses are threatened.
Dee, who finished fourth in Ward 2, said the virus had a significant impact on the campaign.
“Last election, I was able to go door to door and meet half the voters in the ward,” Dee said. “I wasn’t able to do that, and I think it hurt my chances.”