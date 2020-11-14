Four people were arrested in Dakota County on Thursday morning following a pursuit by law enforcement.
A Nebraska state trooper saw a Ford Escape speeding on Highway 75 in South Sioux City shortly after midnight on Thursday. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued to flee southbound, said the Nebraska State Patrol in a press release.
The vehicle eventually turned onto Highway 20. As it merged into Interstate 129, it crossed the median and drove east in the westbound lanes before turning back into the median, driving west in the eastbound lanes.
Then, the vehicle left the road, drove into the ditch and down a steep hill, eventually rolling onto its roof.
The vehicle’s four occupants tried to flee on foot. One was immediately taken into custody by the trooper. The other three were soon found by Dakota County sheriff’s deputies and another state trooper.
The occupants were Shanelle Horn, 28, of Winnebago; Arden Stabler, 29, of Decatur; Federick Baxter, 48, of Lincoln and Kyle Bottorff, 24, of Hawarden, Iowa.
All four were arrested in connection with obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Bottorff, Stabler and Baxter were taken to Dakota County Jail. Horn was transported to a hospital in Sioux City for an unrelated issue. The investigation is ongoing.