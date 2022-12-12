On Saturday, Dec. 17, Foster Care Closet of Nebraska will be setting up its mobile closet at Grace Lutheran Church, 416 W. Park Ave., in Norfolk.
Shopping will be available to all foster kids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Foster kids will be allowed to take five outfits of new clothing, a pair of shoes, seven pairs of socks, seven underwear items, a winter coat, personal hygiene products and comfort items. Kids need to bring the Master Case number to gain access to the new clothing store.
Foster Care Closet partnered with Behavioral Health Specialists and Building Blocks Foster care to create this shopping event for their clients at Grace Lutheran Church.
Foster Care Closet of Nebraska has been handing out clothes to foster kids since 2006.
Leigh Esau, the founder, learned from personal experience the trauma of transitioning into foster care and saw the need to prepare kids to move into their foster homes. In the beginning, she was handing out clothes from her basement and has built Foster Care Closet into a five store organization providing new clothes to kids all across Nebraska.
Esau is now the executive director of Foster Care Closet of Nebraska.
“Foster Care Closet of Nebraska is passionate about restoring dignity to children in crisis as they enter into the foster care system. I am a product of the foster care system, and my husband and I fostered over 20 children in our 13 years as foster parents,” Esau said.
“Through my experience, I became painfully aware how very little has been done to focus on those first hours of a child entering into foster care. Because of my life experience, I am uniquely qualified to share my expertise in helping children transition into foster care. This includes providing a safe haven, a meal and new clothes — simple things that speak dignity into the lives of children in the midst of trauma.”
For 2023, the agency is looking to partner with other agencies in Nebraska to provide the mobile closet with. Foster Care Closet of Nebraska wants to reach kids in all 93 counties.
For more information, contact Esau at fostercarecloset@fostercarecloset.org.