On Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, Foster Care Closet of Nebraska will be setting up a mobile closet at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk. Shopping will be available to all youths in foster care from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Youths in foster care will be allowed to take five outfits of new clothing, a pair of shoes, seven pairs of socks and underwear, a spring jacket, personal hygiene products and comfort items. Children need to bring only their master case number to gain access to the new clothing store.

Foster Care Closet is looking to partner agencies in Nebraska with its mobile closet to serve the kids in their organizations. Foster Care Closet of Nebraska wants to reach children in all 93 counties and needs their help to make this happen. Organizations that would like to partner with Foster Care Closet’s Mobile Closet should contact Leigh at fostercarecloset@fostercarecloset.org. For more information, visit www.fostercarecloset.org.

Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country's breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.

Normandy marks D-Day's 79th anniversary

ON OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — An overwhelming sound of gunfire and men’s screams. That’s how World War II veteran Marie Scott described D-Day, as Tuesday's ceremonies got underway in honor of those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history.

Partial road closure on 13th Street

Because of sewer lining work, southbound traffic on 13th Street has been restricted to the inside lane near Raising Canes, and westbound traffic on Omaha Avenue has been restricted to the inside lane, as well.

Notes from the city council meeting

The Norfolk City Council met on Monday night at council chambers at city hall. All members were present, with the exception of councilman Corey Granquist. Close to 20 citizens, city staff and members of the media also attended. Below is a recap of the agenda items addressed during the session.

Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275

BALASORE, India (AP) — The derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said Sunday.

US has close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer

BANGKOK (AP) — The United States military released video Monday of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.

WWII veterans return to Utah Beach

ON UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — Looking at the vastness of Utah Beach, its sand blowing in strong wind and bright sunshine, made Robert Gibson's memory of D-Day even more vivid.