On Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, Foster Care Closet of Nebraska will be setting up a mobile closet at First Christian Church, 1408 E. Benjamin Ave., Norfolk. Shopping will be available to all youths in foster care from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Youths in foster care will be allowed to take five outfits of new clothing, a pair of shoes, seven pairs of socks and underwear, a spring jacket, personal hygiene products and comfort items. Children need to bring only their master case number to gain access to the new clothing store.
Foster Care Closet is looking to partner agencies in Nebraska with its mobile closet to serve the kids in their organizations. Foster Care Closet of Nebraska wants to reach children in all 93 counties and needs their help to make this happen. Organizations that would like to partner with Foster Care Closet’s Mobile Closet should contact Leigh at fostercarecloset@fostercarecloset.org. For more information, visit www.fostercarecloset.org.