U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Thursday introduced the Winnebago Land Transfer Act.
“Several decades ago, land belonging to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska was appropriated by the Army Corps of Engineers for development,” Fortenberry said. “In 1976, a federal court found that the United States and the Corps lacked authority to take this land through the eminent domain process. It’s time to make this right.”
The legislation was introduced through a bipartisan effort, Fortenberry said, which included his colleagues Darren Soto of Florida, Sharice Davids of Kansas and Randy Feenstra of Iowa.
“The Winnebago Land Transfer Act is an important bill that returns to the Winnebago people this piece of Winnebago land. Additionally, hunters can continue to enjoy this prime spot along the Missouri River through the Winnebago Tribe, Wildlife and Parks Program,” Fortenberry said.
Victoria Kitcheyan, chairwoman of the Winnebago Tribal Council, said, “Today the Winnebago people are a step closer to being made whole as Congress seeks to restore our historic reservation lands back to the tribe. Thank you, Congressman Fortenberry, Rep. Randy Feenstra, Rep. Darren Soto and Rep. Sharice Davids for introducing this important legislation.”
Feenstra, Soto and Davids said the legislation is long overdue.
“After decades of lost land, the Winnebago are one step closer to recovering what rightfully belongs to them,” Soto said. “I’m honored to join Congressman Fortenberry to right the wrongs of the past and bring justice to the people of Winnebago.”
Davids called the Winnebago Land Transfer Act “a vital piece of legislation that returns the illegally condemned homeland of the Winnebago Tribe, which could only be restored by Congress.”
“This corrects a decades-old error,” Davids said, “and I thank my colleagues for coming together in this bipartisan effort to uphold the federal trust responsibility by introducing this bill.”
Feenstra expressed appreciation in working with Reps. Fortenberry, Davids and Soto on this legislation.
“This is another example of government overreach that needs to be addressed,” he said, “and our bipartisan effort is a step in the right direction.”