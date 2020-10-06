An incumbent representative is facing a challenge from one of Nebraska’s more experienced legislators come November.
Jeff Fortenberry, the incumbent Republican from Lincoln, will face Kate Bolz of Lincoln, who has been a state senator for the past eight years. Dennis Grace, a Libertarian of Fremont, also is running as a third-party candidate.
Responding to COVID-19
Like many candidates running in 2020, all three in this race identified COVID-19 as among the most important issues facing the country.
Fortenberry said he worked quickly with lawmakers of all parties to pass the CARES Act at the beginning of the crisis and continues to work toward economic relief.
“I’ve worked to implement the Paycheck Protection Program for small business, and I’ll continue to solve problems for families, protect our food supply and develop strategies for rapid deployment of testing in Nebraska through our excellent health care infrastructure,” he said.
Bolz said she also would work to get the economy back on track and protect the agricultural industry, as well.
“Our top priority must be responding to the impacts of coronavirus on our health and our economy,” Bolz said. “This will mean support for our hospitals and health care workforce, especially critical access hospitals, and our public health departments, nursing facilities and federally qualified health centers.
“It will also mean a comprehensive economic growth strategy to get people back to work, offering retraining opportunities and investing in infrastructure to stimulate growth. Our agricultural industry must be a part of the response, ensuring that producers have resources to weather economic volatility and rebuilding global markets.”
Grace said partisan politics has had a negative effect on the government’s response to the virus.
“We continue to allow partisan politics to dictate how we fight a pandemic,” Grace said. “We should be devoting our energies to finding actual solutions. … Although shelling out dollars to every problem is not the best way forward, it is often the only thing available. If we are asking people to stay home, we had better be making their lives a little easier in the way of some sort of relief.”
Law enforcement
Another major issue recently is law enforcement accountability, with Bolz and Grace offering suggestions for the future of policing in their platforms.
“Prevention is the best policy to keep people safe,” Bolz said. “I support prevention initiatives, such as targeted after-school and jobs programs. I also support providing appropriate tools and training to Nebraska law enforcement professionals such as promoting community-based policing, training to avoid racial profiling and gang prevention initiatives.”
Grace released a statement on criminal justice reform, saying that he supports an end to practices including qualified immunity, civil forfeiture, no-knock warrants and what he said is an increased militarization of the police.
“What we are seeing today, even though it is a response to heightened threats from the criminal elements, (is) not the best way to police,” Grace said. “Giving the appearance of a militarized occupying force, while quickly running through the use of force continuum, is doing little to curb criminal activity.”
Fortenberry said law enforcement should be supported.
“Every American deserves the safety, security and order necessary for social thriving and good opportunity. Law enforcement agencies uphold the law for our protection,” he said.
He also said that while law enforcement should be free from corruption and abuses of power, violent protests only made finding solutions more difficult.
Environment
All three candidates said the environment is an important issue for the country and that renewable and clean energy is the future.
Fortenberry did not acknowledge climate change directly, saying that rapid industrialization “affects one another, our food, our ecology (and) our natural security.”
Fortenberry said in Congress, he is a leader in developing renewable energy technology.
“I believe that Nebraska has a decided leadership role in this space, particularly in wind energy,” he said.
Grace said the issue of climate change has been overly politicized, saying that humans can have a large impact on the environment around us.
“If we can admit that some of this is our fault, we can find innovative ways to reverse it,” Grace said. “I recently saw a phrase that is worth repeating: We did not inherit this earth from our ancestors, we are borrowing it from our children.”
He also said nuclear energy is a source that should be developed further.
Bolz also directly acknowledged climate change.
“Climate change is a threat to our economy and our security. The United States must act quickly to develop a clean energy economy by providing incentives to move to renewable energy and providing retraining opportunities for workers,” Bolz said.
Bolz said ethanol development also should continue and Nebraskans can be leaders in developing sustainable agriculture.
Health care
The three candidates had varying, but also some similar, views on health care and health insurance, with none in support of a single-payer plan, but also not a total dismantling of government-run programs.
Bolz said she would support a public option if that is what Nebraskans choose to support but would not push for the abolition of private insurance or an exclusively government-run system.
Fortenberry said he has three major pieces of health care legislation: a plan to lower the cost of insulin, better treatment and access for patients with ALS and a new model for “community innovation.”
Fortenberry said while he believes in a robust employer-based system, he also supports government-run programs to help those in vulnerable positions.
Having spent much of his life without insurance, Grace said he had felt the impact that has on his health. He said a public safety net program to help those who need routine or urgent care could potentially help reduce costs and help those without insurance live healthier lives.
“The citizen will have an opportunity to still make sure they are covered for immediate needs, such as minor injuries, while they transfer jobs or transition between school and work life,” Grace said. “They can then carry a private policy to cover major needs.”
Immigration
One policy that all three candidates agreed on was a path to American citizenship for recipients of DACA, known as Dreamers. The Dreamers are undocumented children who came to the United States illegally as children.
Fortenberry said he also supports barriers on the border “where needed,” while Bolz supports immigration reform and “enhanced border security.” Grace said he supports more pathways to citizenship for illegal immigrants and a plan to tackle human trafficking across the border.
Agriculture
Another major issue for the three candidates is agriculture. Bolz said agriculture must be a part of COVID-19 relief legislation and remove economic barriers placed on farmers.
“I would work to reverse the administration’s punitive trade policies with China and rebuild essential markets,” she said.
Fortenberry said he has supported farmers, as well as Americans with food insecurity.
Grace, on the other hand, said subsidies and mandates have stifled innovation and farming, and also made farming less financially viable.
Overall, Bolz said she would be an independent voice for Nebraskans.
“We need to bring common sense and common ground back to Washington, D.C.,” Bolz said. “I will stand up to special interest groups and partisan politics and instead be an independent voice for the people of Nebraska.”
Grace said he has lived a life that voters can relate to, and he would be able to fight better on their behalf.
“We need leadership by the people,” Grace said. “We need leadership that understands the real problems Nebraskans, and Americans as a whole, face. I remember where I come from. … I know what needs to be done because I have lived it.”
Fortenberry did not make a direct appeal to voters but said he is working on helping Nebraskans with health care, COVID-19 relief and boosting agriculture.