HARTINGTON — The former Wynot village clerk/treasurer is scheduled to be arraigned in Cedar County District Court later this month.
Rose M. Rolfes, 71, Wynot, who is accused of theft by deception, waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Cedar County Court and had her case bound over to district court by Judge Douglas Luebe, according to online court records.
Rolfes is alleged to have obtained property illegally on Dec. 31, 2016, while working as the clerk/treasurer for the Village of Wynot. The theft-deception charge is a Class IV felony, and Rolfes faces up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
She is accused of theft or deception of $1,500 to $4,999 that belonged to the Village of Wynot. Rolfes was represented by attorney Ryan Stover of Norfolk.
She is next scheduled to appear in Cedar County District Court on Monday, June 22, at 9 a.m. before Judge Bryan C. Meismer.