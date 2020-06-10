Former Wisner police chief Jeffrey Treu was sentenced Monday for making a false statement to a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Treu was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, a $1,000 fine and a $100 special assessment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The charges came from an incident that occurred after Treu left his job as a deputy as the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. Treu failed to return a firearm, which had been modified into a fully automatic weapon. The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office discovered the firearm missing from the inventory in early 2019 and contacted the ATF to investigate.
Treu was questioned about the incident and lied to authorities, saying he had returned the weapon. Treu later admitted to lying and led the investigators to the weapon.
Treu has a checkered history as a law enforcement officer. He resigned as Wisner police chief after it was discovered he lied about serving in the military. His law enforcement certification also was revoked over the incident.