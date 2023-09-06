Heikes sentencing 1

CALI HEIKES appears in Wayne County District Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

WAYNE — A former family and consumer sciences teacher at Winside Public Schools will spend at least a year behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a student.

District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Cali Heikes, 26, to 2 years in prison on Wednesday for attempted first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and second-degree sexual abuse by a school employee. Heikes had faced up to a 6-year prison sentence.

Under Nebraska's sentencing laws, Heikes will only be required to serve half of her sentence with good behavior. 

Family members of Heikes held each other in tears after Johnson imposed his sentence, while Heikes herself dropped her head and sobbed.

The judge described Heikes’ crimes as “a breach of trust,” telling Heikes that he needed to fashion a sentence “that will remove you from the victim and his family and reduce the risk of potential reinvigoration efforts of this inappropriate relationship.”

Check back later for the Daily News’ full recap of Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

Tags

In other news

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly

The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly

Utah state government officials have pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse by decades of allowing upstream water to be diverted away from the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River and primarily to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, says a n…

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Council approves blight declaration for downtown

Following the results of an in-depth study conducted by JEO Consulting, the Norfolk City Council has approved a blight and substandard declaration for the downtown area. Resolution 2023-55 was passed unanimously by council members.