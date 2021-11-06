WAYNE — Dr. Richard Collings, former president of Wayne State College, has died, according to the college.
Collings, who came to Wayne State from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, became the school’s 11th president since its opening in 1910. He served as the college’s president from 2004 to 2010, when he left to become president at Southwestern Community College in Sylva, North Carolina.
At Wayne State, Collings replaced Dr. Sheila Stearns, who left Wayne to become Montana’s commissioner of higher education.
“Our hearts go out to the entire Collings family in their time of loss,” the college said in a social media post this week.
Under his leadership, Wayne State underwent marked improvements. Among the projects under his tenure were the Carhart Science Building renovation and the Campus Commons, which transformed the center of WSC’s grounds into a pedestrian walkway and gathering place. He also was instrumental in the opening of Wayne State’s college center project in South Sioux City.