State Sen. Joni Albrecht and her opponent, Sheryl Lindau, align in their concern regarding high property taxes in Nebraska.
Albrecht, of Thurston, and Lindau, of Wayne, are vying for the District 17 seat representing Thurston, Dakota and Wayne counties.
Albrecht has represented District 17 for the past four years, served eight years on the Papillion City Council and served on the Sarpy County board for four years.
Lindau also has political experience, having served as Wayne’s mayor for 10 years and as a member of the Wayne City Council for eight years prior.
Finding a feasible way to combat high property taxes is a concern for both candidates.
“Property tax is still at the forefront of my agenda,” Albrecht said. “We did pass some meaningful relief this year. We need to continue to give people a reason to live in Nebraska and stay here after they retire.”
Lindau said she believes that more funding needs to be directed toward the state’s education system.
“We need to continue working to find a long-term solution for property tax relief that does not harm our public schools,” Lindau said. “We need to identify a funding stream for public schools that is broad-based and more equitable for middle- and low-income Nebraskans.”
ALBRECHT PLANS TO continue pushing for enhanced broadband access to all Nebraska families, especially those who have had trouble accessing the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Albrecht, who serves on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, said the broadband task force is working to help connect those Nebraskans not currently connected to the internet, with the most current conditions related to COVID-19. Children, college students and their parents working from home can only do this with access, Albrecht said.
A vote for Sen. Albrecht on Nov. 3 means citizens of District 17 will continue to be represented by somebody who values a high quality of life for all Nebraskans, she said.
“I will continue my work in Lincoln as your local conservative representative. The families, communities and businesses of District 17 have and will continue to be pro-life, pro-family, pro-business and pro-agriculture.”
Albrecht has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, she said.
LINDAU HOPES TO extend broadband to underserved rural areas of the state and explore public and private partnerships as a possible way to extend services to areas where the economics of private investment alone keep a project from being viable.
Access to health care also is an important issue to Lindau, and she hopes to further complete the long-overdue implementation of Medicaid expansion to ensure low-income families and seniors have access to the health care they need.
“This is also critical to ensure the economic viability of our rural hospitals to protect them from the financial burden of providing uncompensated care,” Lindau said.
Lindau said she is running for the Legislature because she believes in public service and wants to make a positive difference in the lives of Nebraskans. She pointed to her proven track record of working with people to get things done as a reason she is the most suited candidate to represent District 17.
Lindau also said she will not be a senator who is beholden to the political agenda of the governor. She is pushing for better government but not necessarily bigger government, and that tax policies should be fair, equitable and not overly burdensome to any single sector. Lindau said she is open to new ideas and solutions that provide opportunity for people to live, work and raise their families while remaining in rural Nebraska.
Lindau said she can be a major contribution to making the Good Life of Nebraska a reality for everyone.
“I have the education, knowledge and life experience to get things done for Northeast Nebraskans,” Lindau said. “My unique combination of life experiences sets me apart from others seeking public office. My breadth of experience gives me the ability to make unexpected connections and insights in how to solve problems. I have an intellectual openness that has helped me be successful in my previous elected and appointed positions.”
About the candidates
Sheryl Lindau of Wayne
Family: Two children — Elizabeth Lindau, an assistant professor of musicology at California State University in Long Beach; Michael Lindau, a graphic designer in Denver, Colorado.
Education: BA in political science from UNL; master’s in public administration from UNO.
Background: In 2004, Lindau moved to Omaha to pursue her graduate degree and other career opportunities. She worked part time in the City of Omaha Mayor’s Office for Mike Fahey. In 2006, Lindau joined Sen. Ben Nelson’s reelection campaign as the campaign fundraiser for greater Nebraska. In 2007, Lindau went to work for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands as part of its leadership team. She also was a Big Sister volunteer for eight years. Lindau is a former small-business owner and operated a women’s retail clothing store in Wayne from 1987 to 1994.
Organizations: AARP, PEO Sisterhood, Nebraska Democratic Party; retired from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands in Omaha in 2015.
Previous elected and appointed offices: Wayne City Council, 1986-94; Mayor, City of Wayne, 1994-2004; Nebraska League of Municipalities executive board; President, Nebraska League of Municipalities 2003-04; Nebraska State College Board of Trustees 1996-2004
Joni Albrecht of Thurston
Family: Husband, Mike, six children and 12 grandchildren
Education: Papillion High School
Background: Sen. Albrecht was born and raised in Sarpy County, where she served on the Papillion City Council for eight years and on the Sarpy County board for four years. Professionally, Albrecht worked in the automobile industry as an employee of Huber Chevrolet and Cadillac for 33 years. In 2010, Albrecht married her husband, Mike, and moved to Thurston County, where she became involved in agriculture.