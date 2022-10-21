STANTON — A one-vehicle accident north of Stanton on Ridge Road resulted in injuries to the driver on Friday.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office responded just after 9 a.m. on Friday to a one-vehicle rollover accident about three-fourths mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road.
The accident occurred when a southbound grain truck driven by James Merritt of Norfolk had its tires go off the roadway and the vehicle was overcorrected, causing it to roll 1 1/2 times before coming to rest on its side in the west ditch, Unger said.
Merritt, who is the former superintendent of the Norfolk Public Schools, was extricated from the truck and transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire and Rescue with non-life threatening injuries, Unger said.
The truck and its grain are considered a total loss and seatbelts were not in use, he said.