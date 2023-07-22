Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Chris Langemeier of Schuyler to fill a vacancy on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.
Langemeier will represent Subdivision 11, which covers Colfax and Saunders counties and most of Butler County.
Langemeier fills the open seat of NPPD board representative Fred Christensen, who died in April. He will complete Christensen’s six-year term, which ends Jan. 8, 2025.
Langemeier is a real estate broker and appraiser with Land Mark Management & Realty in Schuyler. He previously served as a state senator from 2005 to 2012 and, more recently, was director of the Loup River Public Power Board.