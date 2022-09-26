A former South Sioux City teacher was handed down a lengthy prison sentence on Friday in federal court.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell announced that Nathan Rogers, 27, formerly of South Sioux City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography. Rogers, a former football standout at Wayne State College, also was ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release once his prison sentence is completed. The 27-year-old also was ordered to pay $3,000 that will contribute to funds established for victims of these types of crimes.
On or about March 3, 2021, the Nebraska State Patrol began investigating a complaint of a sexual assault allegedly committed by Rogers. “Minor 1” alleged that Rogers, who was an assistant coach at the high school she attended, had forcibly sexually assaulted her in December 2020.
On March 26, 2021, investigators interviewed Rogers regarding the sexual assault. During the interview, Rogers admitted to investigators that he had sexual intercourse with the victim. Also during the interview, Rogers said he and the minor had communicated through text messages from his cellphone. Rogers was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. During the arrest, investigators seized Rogers’ phone, and a search warrant was obtained on March 30, 2021.
During the investigation, authorities interviewed another minor, referred to as “Victim 1” in the indictment. Investigators reviewed the downloaded information from Rogers’ cellphone and observed numerous video clips of Rogers engaged in sexual intercourse with Victim 1. Investigators observed the date stamp of the video clips to be between Oct. 11, 2020, through Feb. 20, 2021. Victim 1 would have been 15 to 16 years old at the time of the videos.
In total, there were about 23 videos that contained some type of sexually explicit conduct involving Victim 1 on Rogers’ cellphone. Similar to Minor 1, Victim 1 attended the high school where Rogers was employed as an assistant coach.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Nebraska State Patrol.