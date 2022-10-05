DAKOTA CITY — On Tuesday in Dakota County District Court, Nathan Rogers was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the first degree.
Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced the 27-year-old former South Sioux City school employee to 180 months in jail on each count to be served at the same time and concurrent to a federal sentence for production of child pornography, according to a news release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Agencies involved in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of this case include the Attorney General’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.