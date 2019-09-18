A former Randolph mayor accused of child sexual assault has taken a plea deal and been given a year of probation.
According to Cedar County District Court records, 63-year-old Dwayne Schutt pleaded no contest to intentional child abuse, no injury, on Friday and was sentenced. Prosecutors dropped four counts of child sexual assault in return. He’d pleaded not guilty to them.
A court document filed Tuesday said the victim supported the plea agreement.
Schutt was arrested in July 2017 during his second four-year term as mayor of Randolph. He lost his bid for re-election in November.
A three-page affidavit filed previously with the Cedar County Court indicates the allegations were from 2016, when the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist Randolph Police Chief Todd Greiner regarding a domestic disturbance involving Schutt at his residence.
Court documents describe alleged inappropriate contact between Schutt and a minor child at the time. The behavior is alleged to have occurred over three years, according to information in the court documents.