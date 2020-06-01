STANTON -- Several were sentenced or arraigned Monday by Judge Mark Johnson here in District Court.
Kim Neiman, the former Village of Pilger clerk, appeared virtually to enter a not guilty plea. Neiman is charged with multiple felony counts following a year-long investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Attorney into missing funds from the Village, said Sheriff Mike Unger. A jury trial is scheduled for September.
In another arraignment, Kyler Jahnke, 22, of Norfolk, plead guilty to attempted possession of a methamphetamine, felony operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving. Jahnke was arrested on January 31st by the Sheriff’s office, following a vehicle pursuit in and around Stanton that ended just north of Stanton when his vehicle was forced off the roadway. He will be sentenced in August by Johnson, Unger said.
Caleb Haas, 25, of Wisner was sentenced to 24 months’ probation for possession of clonazepam and possession of alprazolam. Haas was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana (1 ounce or more) and possession of Lyrica. He was arrested following a traffic stop last June on Highway 275 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Also sentenced was William Fernau, 50, of Stanton was sentenced to 1 year in prison and court costs for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. Fernau was arrested in September following the execution of a search warrant for residence in Stanton, Unger.
Others were sentenced on Monday for the following:
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
Damion Anderson, 22, Woodland Park, $1,000 fine, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
Marcus Click, 45, Stanton, possession of methamphetamine, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 9 days served, to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, $2,400 fine with credit for $200 per month for each month without a probation violation, costs.
Attempted possession of Cocaine
Clay Carter, 21, Norfolk, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived.