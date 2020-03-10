Former Pilger clerk faces seven felony theft charges

STANTON — The village clerk who won recognition for her work in helping to rebuild tornado-ravaged Pilger made her first appearance Tuesday morning here in Stanton County Court and had seven felony charges against her bound over to Stanton County District Court.
Kimberly Neiman, 57, Pilger, who was arrested in January on a Stanton County warrant charging her with seven felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, appeared before Judge Michael Long.
Long discussed portions of the 17 counts against Neiman, who posted bond and had been released shortly after her arrest. She appeared Tuesday with her attorney, Candice Wooster of Lincoln.
The first six counts are all Class II felonies, and the seventh is a Class IV felony. Class II felonies carry a possible prison sentence of one to 50 years and restitution. The Class IV felony is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The first six counts are thefts that are alleged to involve checks of amounts more than $5,000, including one that is more than $19,000. The seventh is a check for approximately $3,600. The checks are from 2017 and 2018.
Neiman looked straight ahead during most of her 20-minute appearance before the judge, mostly answering “yes, sir” or “no, sir” when asked questions.
Long bound the seven felony counts over to Stanton County District Court for Monday, May 4. Neiman will continue to be free on bond.
Long dismissed seven misdemeanor counts of abuse of public records and three more misdemeanor counts of official misconduct. However, the charges are likely to be refiled in district court.
Those counts alleged that Neiman destroyed, mutilated or concealed public records. They also alleged that she failed to pay claims on credit cards.
Stanton County was represented by deputy county attorney Cory Locke.
Neiman was arrested in January following a nearly yearlong investigation by the sheriff's office and the Stanton County Attorney's Office into the unlawful taking of money from the village going back to at least 2006.
Neiman was placed on administrative suspension by the village board in December 2018 and fired in February 2019.
The state auditor’s office, which was asked to look into the village’s financial records, said in a report last year that $562,476 was paid by checks to alleged scammers before and after tornadoes tore through the Northeast Nebraska community in 2014. An additional $156,358 was paid to alleged scammers via village credit cards, the audit stated.
Several of the payments went to entities in New York, Connecticut and Quebec, Canada, at mailing addresses that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.”
They included a vape store, UPS locations, mailrooms and apartment buildings in both the U.S. and Canada. Some of the checks paid for services never received, the audit said.
The vast majority of the payments were not presented to the village board for approval, the 83-page audit said, which “gives rise to concerns regarding possible official misconduct and/or abuse of public records.”
Following the tornadoes in June 2014, Neiman was a champion for Pilger. She did all of this with no place to live of her own. Her house was in the direct path of one of the tornadoes and was destroyed.