The life and services of former Norfolk police officer James Heller were recognized by the city council at Monday night’s meeting.
Heller, who died on June 25, spent 33½ years on the force, said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
“Jim Heller was a staple of the Norfolk Police Division for literally decades,” he said. “During that time frame, he had a deep love for the community, his family and his fellow workers.”
Heller started at the police division in 1986, Miller said. Throughout his career, he faced, and beat, several bouts of cancer, before finally having to retire in 2019.
Miller said it was impossible to measure the full impact Heller had on the community.
“We’ll never know the true effects of his work, because one of the things he did for many years was training officers. We tried to figure out how many officers he trained over the years and we lost count,” Miller said. “But his ability to do the job and train officers will carry forward.”
Miller thanked the council for taking the time to recognize Heller, and Mayor Josh Moenning led the council in a moment of silence for Heller.