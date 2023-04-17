The former police chief of Oakland will be sentenced in July after pleading guilty Friday in federal court to misdemeanor misappropriation of public funds.

Terry Poland, 33, will be sentenced Tuesday, July 25, in Omaha at the U.S. District Court for Nebraska. He faces a penalty of up to a year in federal prison and also would have to pay restitution.

He had served as the city’s police chief since 2015. Last June, he was placed on administrative leave after a state audit alleged that he bought more than $14,000 worth of gift cards at Scheels sporting goods stores with city money.

According to the audit, Poland claimed to have used the gift cards to buy ammunition for the department, but instead spent it on various recreational items. Purchases included a $400 wakeboard, a $700 ice-fishing house and a $950 glass basketball backboard.

The audit also found that Poland and two officers had double-billed hours to both Oakland and nearby Lyons for patrolling the streets of both cities during 2021.

Poland resigned from his position last July and voluntarily surrendered his state law enforcement certification. 

Tags

In other news

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97

Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese huddled in their homes for a third day Monday in the capital Khartoum and other cities, while the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country.

P2T students qualify for HOSA international conference in Dallas

P2T students qualify for HOSA international conference in Dallas

WEST POINT — Students enrolled in Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) health occupations programs at the Northeast Community College extended campus in West Point have qualified for an international conference. A fundraising event is planned to raise funds to help defray expenses for the students to …

County officials learn about NACO training

County officials learn about NACO training

MADISON — The Nebraska Association of County Officials, which represents all 93 counties in the state, has planned some opportunities for Madison County and other county officials to learn more about county government services and operations.

Volunteers speak on why they serve and why more people don't

Volunteers speak on why they serve and why more people don't

Every day, Americans donate their time, skills and energy to their communities by volunteering with nonprofit organizations. The Associated Press interviewed five volunteers about what motivated them to get involved and why they think more people don't give their time.