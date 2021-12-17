Dirk Petersen of Norfolk has announced that he is a candidate for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors representing NPPD Subdivision 10.
NPPD Subdivision 10 includes all of the counties of Madison and Stanton and the major parts of Antelope and Pierce counties. Petersen has extensive experience working with NPPD during his career at Nucor Steel, where he most recently served as vice president/general manager at the Nucor Bar Mill in Norfolk from 2008 through 2017.
“As important as it’s been for Nebraska’s past, public power is even more important for its future,” Petersen said. “By providing reliable power at reasonable rates, and utilizing all our resources to do so, we can position Nebraska for new growth and new opportunities in our communities and in the marketplace.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve Northeast Nebraskans on the NPPD board, utilizing my career experiences and background to help improve the power system for all Nebraskans.”
Petersen retired from Nucor in 2017 after a 38-year career with the company. Petersen has served on the Northeast Community College Board of Governors in Norfolk since 2011. He has served on the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors since 2008 and was chairman of the board in 2017. He also serves on the Bank First Board of Directors and the Growing Together — Northeast Nebraska Board of Directors.
He is partner/owner in Flood Communications of Beatrice and Omaha. Since retirement, Petersen has been involved with the Norfolk downtown revitalization, as he and his wife, Jan, own the District Table and Tap and the District Event Center buildings.
Petersen grew up on a farm south of Wisner and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School and the University of Nebraska with a degree in engineering. He is active in local and state activities.