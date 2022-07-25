Winning the Pulitzer Prize is every journalist's dream.
But for Kelly Ann Scott, a former Norfolk High School student, dreams became reality when her newsroom was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.
Scott, who is the vice president of Alabama Media Group, said she knew for months that her newsroom had won the award. However, It didn’t make the moment any less special as Scott and her colleagues finally accepted the prize in June at Columbia University in New York City.
“When we got there for the ceremony, I think the gravity of it all kind of hit us,” Scott said. “Just to see all of this work that has made such a difference in democracy, in coverage (and) in people's lives around the world. And to be part of that is really incredible.”
Scott’s newsroom, AL.com, won the Pulitzer Prize for its series on police dog attacks across the nation. The Alabama media company won the award along with The Marshall Project, Indianapolis Star and the Invisible Institute, which all investigated K-9 units.
According to the AL.com website, the series started out as a local story about police dog attacks in a small town in Alabama. After realizing that the story had larger implications, AL.com reached out to The Marshall Project and from there the project grew.
“Every piece I think really mattered for this to bring it together and give it that kind of global work, but it needed the light to be shined on this issue so that we can all do better,” Scott said.
Scott said her main role as top editor in the project was working with editor and investigative reporter Challen Stephens and making sure the project kept moving forward.
Chris Begeman, the Norfolk High speech and debate coach, has known Scott since they attended high school together. He said it makes sense that she would be leading a Pulitzer-winning team.
“Kelly has always been super motivated and super driven. And so it just kind of fits that she would be leading a team that would do something like this.” Begeman said.
Scott now lives and works in Alabama, but she’s proud of her small-town Nebraska roots.
“I've met people over the years who kind of diminish their roots if you will. I don't feel that way at all,” Scott said.
According to Scott, her family moved around a lot when she was younger. She was born in North Dakota, but she also lived in Iowa, South Dakota and Minneapolis for some time before landing in Norfolk.
“I am from a lot of places that a lot of people consider flyover country, but I think that the storyline of a lot of places matters to this country,” Scott said. “And it's really important that that's part of our national conversation and the fabric of the nation.”
After graduating from Norfolk High School in the 1990s, Scott attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she studied journalism and mass communications. After graduating from the university and interning with the Nebraska News Service, she later left the state to further her journalism career. Scott assumed her position as vice president of the Alabama Media Group in 2018.
Little did Scott know that years later, her newsroom would be winning Pulitzer Prizes. AL.com also had a columnist, Roy S. Johnson, who was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in commentary.
“And I am really proud of our team,” Scott said, “being from places that matter in our country and representing on the international stage like that.”