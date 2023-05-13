Kentavis Goodwin-Brice of Bloomfield, Connecticut, delivered the invocation for the graduate commencement ceremony at Wayne State College on Saturday.
He graduated with a master of science in interdisciplinary studies in sociological studies and organizational leadership and management.
Originally from Norfolk, he graduated from Wayne State in 2013 with a bachelor of science degree in sociology with a minor in public administration.
As an undergraduate at Wayne State, he was an honors colloquium student, earning scholar in the major honors. He was named the college’s sociology student of the year in 2013 and was a member of Alpha Kappa Delta Sociological Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society.
Goodwin-Brice works for the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) as the multidisciplinary evaluation program and contract manager. He oversees 12 foster care health care clinics across the state that screen the physical, dental, developmental, behavioral and emotional health of children who enter into the Connecticut DCF foster care system.
In addition to his work, he serves on the State of Connecticut DCF Central Office Diversity Action Team, the State of Connecticut Health Management and Oversight Division Racial Justice Committee, Connecticut Gay and Lesbian Chamber (CTGLC) board vice president, Hartford Stage Co. board member and as a MixxedFit Dance Fitness national trainer.
Goodwin-Brice is the son of Delisa Brice Monroe of Norfolk. He is married to the Rev. Darrell Goodwin, executive conference minister and president of the Southern New England Conference of the United Church of Christ.
He is the third in his family to earn a Wayne State degree. His sister, Sakena Brice Jones, graduated with him in 2013, and his cousin, Marcellus Brice, also holds a Wayne State degree.