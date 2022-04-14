Mike Anderson, a real estate developer from Phoenix who is formerly from Norfolk, traveled to Romania recently on behalf of the Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk.
His purpose, he said, was to share some of the refugees' stories and tell how, through the Orphan Grain Train, we "relieve the pain and suffering and possibly help some of them come to Norfolk and Phoenix."
Anderson, who was accompanied by Kyle Glenn from Sun Valley Church in Phoenix, said the situation for most of the refugees is "bad."
Most arrive in vans provided by churches or are on foot, he said.
"They have no possessions except for their clothing. All are living in church buildings or private homes with 50 other refugees. Many of them are women and children who realize they may never see their husbands and fathers again. They realize that going home is not an option. The men have lost their self-esteem (because they can no longer provide for their families."
Anderson has written several stories for the Daily News that will be published today and Friday. People interested in assisting the refugees may contact the Orphan Grain Train at 402-371-7393 or by visiting www.ogt.org.
The organization is sending food and other items to refugees in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.