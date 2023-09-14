Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday announced his appointment of Sara Bauer as county court judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska.

The district includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.

Bauer, who lives in Fremont, most recently worked an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to a press release. She has worked in numerous firms, primarily in Omaha, and helped establish and grow the local office for Gurstel Law Firm P.C. in Omaha.

During her time as an associate at Copple & Rockey P.C. in Norfolk, she handled juvenile, criminal and domestic law cases, as well as civil issues.

Bauer received her bachelor’s degree from Saint Mary’s College of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. She has a juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

She was one of four finalists nominated to fill the judicial vacancy following the resignation of Judge Douglas Luebe.

Among the finalists was Luke Henderson, an attorney at Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson in Norfolk.

