Former Norfolk Mayor Susan "Sue" Fuchtman will run for Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors Subdivision 10.
The seat is held by William "Bill" Johnson of Pilger. He has chosen not to run for reelection in 2022.
"Affordable and reliable electricity is a pressing need for every Nebraskan, especially seniors, farmers and families,” Fuchtman said. “I will take a balanced, conservative approach and protect our diverse power generation mix, which includes coal, nuclear, hydro, natural gas, wind and solar. An 'all of the above' power supply strategy has protected NPPD rate payers from price volatility and uncertain supply issues that recently have plagued other parts of the country."
Fuchtman, a retired partner and president of Daycos in Norfolk, has long been a community leader. She serves on the Faith Regional Hospital Executive Board and Physicians Board.
"I'm committed to ask the tough questions about our power supply to make sure we get the best answers and keep electricity affordable and reliable," she said.
"I'm energized about the opportunity to put my experience in business and as mayor of Norfolk to work on the NPPD board."
Fuchtman served as mayor of Norfolk for two terms (2008-2016) and is the holder of the Norfolk Area Person of the Year Award (2016), Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame Award (2016), Marlene Ahrenholtz Award (2016), and the Norfolk Oscar (2016).
She previously served on the Norfolk Planning Commission (1996-2008), on the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Board (2002-2005), on the NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska Board, on the Norfolk Catholic School Board, and on the Norfolk United Way Board (1993-1995).
She is married to Glen Fuchtman. They have four married children and eight grandchildren who all reside in Nebraska.