Suspect in shooting

A PHOTO OF the man suspected of fatally shooting a clerk at a gas station on Thanksgiving Day in Centennial, Colorado.

 COURTESY OF ARAPAHOE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A gas station clerk who died after being shot during a robbery on Thanksgiving night in Colorado was born in Norfolk and graduated from Madison High School.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Mauricio Omar Perez, 24, of Englewood, Colorado, died of the gunshot wound, the office said in a news release.

“The suspect asked for cigarettes then asked for everything,” the sheriff's office said in a tweet about the incident in Centennial.

According to the Highlands Ranch Herald, surveillance video shows the suspect and Perez speaking for a short time, according to a sheriff's office news release. The suspect then pointed a handgun at Perez, who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag, according to a sheriff's office news release.

When Gomez handed the suspect the bag, the suspect shot him and left the store.

No other employees or customers were in the store at the time, Deputy John Bartmann, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, told the Highlands Ranch Herald. But citizens later came in, found the clerk and called 911. The gas station is just north of Highlands Ranch.

Deputies administered aid to Perez before he was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. He was rushed into surgery, where he died, the release said.

The suspect is a White man who appears to be in his mid-20s and wore a gray hoodie, a black-and-white plaid shirt or jacket, gray pants and tan shoes, according to the sheriff's office. He appears to be between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-7, wore eyeglasses and has an average build, according to the news release.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect left the scene in a vehicle or on foot — deputies received surveillance video from inside the store but didn't get footage from the outside, Bartmann said. Witnesses who arrived after the shooting told authorities they observed a male walking away from the scene, and the description the witnesses gave matched that of the suspect from the video, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office also is investigating whether the suspect was involved in another robbery earlier that day at a nearby gas station. But deputies don't believe there's any danger to the public as a result of the suspect being at large, Bartmann said.

Services for Perez will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. vigil at the church.

