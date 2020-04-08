A former Madison County public defender has tendered his resignation from the same position in Scotts Bluff County, just months after taking the job.
Harry Moore began in his new post Dec. 31, having been appointed by Scotts Bluff County commissioners after the retirement of longtime public defender Bernie Straetker.
Moore previously worked as public defender in Madison County for close to 16 years before being voted out of office in 2006. Moore’s experience included representing Jose Sandoval, convicted of five counts of first-degree murder in the 2002 Norfolk bank slayings.
Moore then worked as an attorney in private practice before moving to Arizona, where he lived for nearly 6½ years. In Arizona, he worked as the lead public defender for Mohave County and, most recently, as the assistant legal defender in Cochise County.
“Harry’s decision just came about on Monday,” said Scotts Bluff County board chairman Ken Meyer. “He decided to move on and do some other things.”
Deputy Public Defender Paul Payne has agreed to take over as public defender on an interim basis.