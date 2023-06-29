A former chief deputy at the Madison County Public Defender’s Office has been selected as the next chief counsel for the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.
Todd Lancaster was selected on Saturday to replace Jeff Pickens, who is retiring, according to a press release.
Lancaster has been with the commission since 2007 and has been agency counsel since 2015. Before that, he was in private practice and also with the Madison County Public Defender’s Office, where he worked as the chief deputy from 1998 to 2004.
He received his juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1998 and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California San Diego.
“The commission does very important work providing defense services to individuals charged with crimes that carry significant possible penalties including the death penalty,” Lancaster said. “I hope I can measure up to the high bar of excellent service set by my predecessors.”
The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy was created in 1995 to provide legal representation to indigent defendants charged with first-degree murder and other serious violent crimes. The commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor from each of the six Nebraska Supreme Court districts, as well as three at-large members. Attorneys serve six-year terms and must have substantial criminal defense experience.
The commission also provides legal assistance to public defenders and court-appointed attorneys, in addition to providing property tax relief because counties do not pay anything for the commission’s services.