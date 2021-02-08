NDN logo

OMAHA — A former Dodge County sheriff’s deputy is facing up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Monday.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced that former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh entered a guilty plea before Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon.

The scheme to defraud deprived six individual victims and one federally insured bank of a combined loss of $10,979,214, said Nebraska Department of Justice Criminal Chief Michael Norris in a press release. It is alleged that the individuals suffered more than $6 million in losses and the bank suffered the remainder.

Harbaugh agreed to a factual basis in support of his plea, Norris said. Harbaugh admitted falsifying purchase orders and contracts for his privately owned business, “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee with a former location in Fremont. Harbaugh agreed that he used the false purchase orders and contracts to induce individuals in the community to invest in his firearms business with the expectation that they would receive a return when Harbaugh filled the purchase orders.

Harbaugh also used the falsified documents to obtain lending from a federally insured bank. In fact, Norris said, Harbaugh did not have any standing or open purchase orders or contracts with any of the companies or government entities that he falsely claimed to be doing business when he induced the victims to invest with him.

Harbaugh falsely claimed that he had existing contracts and purchase orders to sell firearms and tactical gear to agencies and entities including: the Illinois State Police; Kansas Department of Wildlife; Nebraska State Patrol; the Kansas City Police Department; Werner Enterprises; other law enforcement agencies and one defense contractor. Harbaugh essentially ran a Ponzi scheme, according to the release, and in an email obtained by the FBI, he stated he was “irresponsible, immoral, criminal, and selfish” for deceiving the bank. Harbaugh was a Dodge County deputy the entire time that he was running this scheme.

“Craig Harbaugh exploited his position as a sheriff’s deputy to take advantage of victims who invested their life savings with him,” said FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel after today’s conviction. “Today’s plea demonstrates that no one is above the law. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to ensure those who commit fraud are brought to justice, even if they wear a badge.”

Wire fraud carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release that could follow any term of imprisonment. Harbaugh’s sentencing is scheduled for May 10 before Senior Judge Bataillon.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

