A former lead prosecutor in Dodge County could be sentenced to jail after entering a plea in federal court.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that Oliver J. Glass, 47, of Fremont pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law. Glass faces a maximum possible punishment of 1 year imprisonment, a $100,000 fine or both. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for Friday, Feb. 17.
Glass was appointed as the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and was elected in 2014 and in 2018. In 2020, Glass’s wife filed for divorce.
On March 6, 2020, Glass learned that his wife had been dating an individual identified in the case as Victim 1.
From March 6 to Dec. 22, 2020, Glass conspired with other individuals to deprive Victim 1 of his rights protected by the constitution, specifically, his right against unreasonable search and seizure protected by the Fourth Amendment of the constitution. Glass conspired to unlawfully stop or arrest Victim 1, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Glass and others utilized their restricted access to the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System (NCJIS) to obtain information about Victim 1. A supervisor with the Fremont Police Department advised other officers that Victim 1 was dating Glass’s wife and to be on the lookout for Victim 1. The supervisor provided other officers with Victim 1’s information, vehicle description and license plate number.
An officer within the Dodge County law enforcement community, while acting as a private investigator, used his law enforcement credentials to obtain access to Victim 1’s criminal history that was not publicly available. Members of law enforcement in Dodge County would drive by Victim 1’s apartment looking for Victim 1 without a legal justification or criminal predicate.
This case was investigated by the FBI.