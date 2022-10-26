CRESTON — It’s a work in progress, but the former Citizens State Bank building in Creston is looking a lot different.
Jamie Olmer, who bought the building in 2012, is breathing new life into the historic building.
She started renovating it in 2020, and two years later there are noticeable changes.
The crumbling masonry back wall was taken down last July, and a new wood frame wall was started. Late last summer, the new roof and terra cotta repairs also began, but work was halted over the winter months.
“Once it was nice out, starting in April, I spent every single weekend here when I didn’t have something else going on,” she said.
When the building had been turned into a meat locker in the 1940s, insulation was put down over the main floor, and then cement was poured over the insulation. Beginning in April of this year, the extra 14 inches of concrete and insulation was slowly removed to get back down to the original floor. In total, roughly 72,500 pounds of concrete was removed.
Along with that, over the summer, an inside chimney was removed, and the back wall that was started last July was completed.
Olmer had to rebuild the brick running up the sides of the back wall, and then windows and siding were installed.
Olmer said she spent at least 14 days working 12-hour days on the back wall, rebuilding the brick sections, which are 20 feet high and 3-4 feet wide.
The roofers came back after the wall was completed and finished the roof, gutter and downspout.
Recently the window installation was completed except for the arch window above the main entry. That window will be installed with the doors, which are ordered and expected to be delivered by the end of the month. If all runs on schedule, the doors and arch window will be installed in November.
The bulk of the work is being done by Olmer, her mother, Lynn Olmer, and Jamie’s boyfriend, Daniel Primi. Jamie’s uncle, Jim Scheffler, cousins, Austin and Anthony Bruhn, and brothers-in-law Brian Wegener and Jeremy Gall, as well as friends, have all helped when needed.
Brabec Construction of Clarkson was hired to complete the back wall and the window and door installation.
As the building will be for public use, it falls under the state fire marshal’s jurisdiction for ensuring the building is safe and up to code when it’s complete. Right now, the use of the building is in the planning stage.
Olmer said she hopes to make the main floor an event center with a free library and possibly an Airbnb or an apartment, and eventually put a fitness center in the basement.
“Once we get the floor plans finalized, we have to submit them to the state fire marshal for final approval,” Olmer said. “Until then, it’s all preliminary.”
The project started in 2020, and to outsiders it appears to be moving quickly, but for Olmer, who spends almost every weekend driving back from her job with the City of Papillion working in GIS (Geographic Information Systems), it’s a work in progress.
So far she has $150,000 put into the building.
“It’s going well, but I have to figure out the funding side of it moving forward. I had numerous people ask me to do a fundraiser to help with the expenses, so I did launch a fundraiser earlier this year that allows people to donate and be recognized for it: Personalized 3-inch-by-6-inch tiles that will be installed on a wall inside the building.”
Contact Olmer at 402-910-2533 or email her at jamie.olmer@gmail.com for more details on the tile fundraiser.
Olmer purchased the old Citizens State Bank building in Creston for $5,000 in 2012 from Mark Korth, owner of Mark’s Custom Woodworking in Creston, who had purchased it from the Farmers Co-op, which was using it for storage.
Citizens State Bank originally operated a couple of buildings up the block, in the current location of Rainbow’s End Beauty Salon, before this building was built and the bank moved.
The building was constructed in 1920 and operated as a bank for 10 years. Olmer said locals told her it was a grocery or furniture store at one point, but she can’t find records of it. She did find information on a meat locker operating in the building from 1946 to 1964, but otherwise it has been empty or used for storage.