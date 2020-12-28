TECUMSEH — A Cedar County man sentenced in January 1995 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder died in prison on Christmas Eve.

According to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, James Forsberg, 86, died just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. His sentence started on Jan. 17, 1995.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Forsberg was being treated for a medical condition, according to the news release. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Forsberg, a rural Coleridge farmer, had been accused of killing his daughter in 1987 and endured a three-month trial. Eventually, the court acquitted him of all charges related to that incident.

However, Forsberg was convicted of intentionally running down Ellen Gray with his pickup truck Jan. 20, 1994, in downtown Coleridge.

A parole review for Forsberg had been scheduled for next month.

