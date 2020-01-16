HARTINGTON — Three cases were continued for preliminary hearings in February during Cedar County Court proceedings on Wednesday.
Rose M. Rolfes, Wynot, appeared first before Judge Doug Luebbe on a complaint of theft by deception filed on Dec. 30 by Cedar County Attorney Nicholas S. Matney.
Rolfes is alleged to have obtained property illegally between Dec. 31, 2016, and June 18, 2019. She previously served as the clerk/treasurer for the Village of Wynot.
The charge is a Class IV felony, and Rolfes faces up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
She allegedly spent $1,500 to $5,000 that belonged to the Village of Wynot, according to court records.
Rolfes was represented by Norfolk attorney Ryan Stover, who requested a preliminary hearing. Luebbe set the hearing date for Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Cedar County Court. He recommended Rolfes be held on a personal recognizance bond of $25,000.
Kevin Robert Haug of Fordyce appeared in Cedar County Court without legal representation on two counts of violation of a protection order issued Aug. 21. The complaint alleged Haug contacted Rhea Haug on Nov. 4 at 6:49 p.m. and then again at 6:51 p.m. This Class II misdemeanor can include a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Luebbe had previously appointed Frederick Bartells, a Norfolk attorney, as a stand-in attorney for Haug for an attempted murder charge in Cedar Country District Court. He asked Haug if Bartells should be appointed for this matter also and Haug agreed.
Haug entered a not guilty plea and a pre-trial hearing was set for Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Cedar County Court, with bond set at $20,000.
Also appearing in Cedar County Court was Derek Lee Ehlers of Laurel. The complaint against Ehlers alleged he was in possession of a deadly weapon on Nov. 26, 2018.
Ehlers has been convicted within the past seven years of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. He reportedly possessed a firearm, which is contrary to the statutes in such cases.
If found guilty, Ehlers could face a maximum of 50 years in prison.
Ehlers’ attorney is Tom Fitch of South Sioux City, and a preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. Luebbe issued a personal recognizance bond of $50,000 for Ehlers.