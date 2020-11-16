STANTON — A former Pilger clerk entered a guilty plea Monday morning to attempted theft by unlawful taking in connection to the theft of funds.
Kimberly Neiman, 58, Pilger, entered the plea Monday morning in Stanton County District Court to the Class IIIA felony in connection with the theft of funds from the Village of Pilger, where she formerly served as village clerk.
As part of the plea agreement, she also agreed to pay $44,381 in restitution to the village and the Pilger Fire Department. Neiman was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year on felony theft charges, following a lengthy investigation by the sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Attorney’s Office.
Neiman is to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2021, by District Judge Mark Johnson.
She was honored for her work after the June 16, 2014, tornadoes struck Pilger and destroyed or caused 73 residences, 18 commercial buildings and 16 grain bins to be destroyed or razed.
The following year, Neiman was named Outstanding Public Administrator of the Year by the Nebraska chapter of the American Society of Public Administration.