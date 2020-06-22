Former clerk’s case continued

HARTINGTON — The former Wynot village clerk/treasurer was scheduled to be arraigned in Cedar County District Court on Monday, but her case has been continued.

Rose M. Rolfes, 71, Wynot, who is accused of theft by deception, was scheduled to appear Monday morning before District Judge Bryan C. Meismer, but the case was continued until Monday, July 27, at 9 a.m.

Rolfes is alleged to have obtained property illegally on Dec. 31, 2016, while working as the clerk/treasurer for the Village of Wynot. The theft-deception charge is a Class IV felony, and Rolfes faces up to two years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

