STANTON — A former Pilger village clerk was sentenced to three years in prison Monday morning in Stanton County District Court.
Kimberly Neiman, who won praise for her handling of the village’s recovery following the 2014 Pilger tornadoes, was sentenced to a three-year-term of imprisonment following her conviction of an attempted theft (Class IIIA felony), according to information from Stanton County officials.
The 58-year-old Neiman was arrested and charged in early 2020 following a yearlong investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Attorney into more than $700,000 in misspent funds from the village accounts.
Neiman entered a guilty plea in November as part of a plea agreement that dropped numerous theft and unlawful acts charges against her.
She was sentenced by District Judge James Kube, who found her to be unfit for probation and a risk to society during his sentencing announcement, according to county officials.
The investigation revealed Village of Pilger funds were spent unlawfully for “sham” claims that began as early as 2006 and ended with her termination in late 2018.
As part of her sentence, she was ordered to repay just over $44,000 in restitution to the Village of Pilger and Pilger Fire Department.
Neiman was also ordered to 18 months of post relief supervision upon her prison release.
Neiman was placed on administrative suspension by the Pilger Village Board in December 2018 and terminated in February 2019. She was arrested following a lengthy investigation
On March 10, 2020, Neiman made her first appearance in county court. At that time, she originally faced 17 counts.
The state auditor’s office, which was asked to look into the village’s financial records, said in a report in 2019 that $562,476 was paid by checks to alleged scammers before and after tornadoes tore through the Northeast Nebraska community in 2014.
An additional $156,358 was paid to alleged scammers via village credit cards, the audit stated.
Several of the payments went to entities in New York, Connecticut and Quebec, Canada, at mailing addresses that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.”
They included a vape store, UPS locations, mailrooms and apartment buildings in both the U.S. and Canada. Some of the checks paid for services never received, the audit said.
Neiman was honored for her work after the June 16, 2014, tornadoes struck Pilger and destroyed or caused 73 residences, 18 commercial buildings and 16 grain bins to be destroyed or razed.