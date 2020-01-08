PILGER — A village clerk who won recognition for her work in helping rebuild tornado-ravaged Pilger was arrested Wednesday evening for felony theft.
Kimberly Neiman, 57, Pilger, was arrested on a Stanton County warrant charging her with seven felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, (six Class II felonies and one Class 4 felony) and three counts of abuse of public records (Class II misdemeanors). She was arrested about 6:15 p.m. by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Mike Unger.
Neiman was charged following a nearly yearlong investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff and Stanton County Attorney offices into the unlawful taking of money from the village that dates back to at least 2006.
The sheriff said Neiman was arrested at her residence in Pilger and booked on the multiple charges at the sheriff’s office, where she was later released after posting 10% of a $50,000.00 bond.
She is scheduled for her first court appearance in March.
Neiman was placed on administrative suspension by the Village Board in December 2018 and fired in February 2019.
The State Auditor’s Office, which was asked to probe the village’s financial records, said in a report last year that $562,476 was paid by checks to alleged scammers before and after twin tornadoes tore through the Northeast Nebraska community. An additional $156,358 was paid to alleged scammers via village credit cards, the audit stated.
Several of the payments went to entities in New York, Connecticut and Quebec, Canada, at mailing addresses that the auditor described as “questionable business locations.” They included a vape store, UPS locations, mailrooms and apartment buildings in both the U.S. and Canada. Some of the checks paid for services never received, the audit said.
The vast majority of the payments were not presented to the Village Board for approval, the 83-page audit said, which “gives rise to concerns regarding possible official misconduct and/or abuse of public records.”