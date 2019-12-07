Former city editor dies

Dorothy Fryer, a longtime Norfolkan and former city editor of the Daily News, died Saturday morning at age 96. Services are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
A familiar and friendly face around Norfolk, Fryer served as city editor at the Daily News for nearly 32 years into the late 1990s. Fryer grew up in Norfolk and remembered reading the Daily News as a youth.
While yet in high school, Fryer landed her first “big” journalism assignment. She was one of two students chosen to interview 1940 U.S. presidential candidate Wendell Willkie, who was campaigning in Norfolk.
After graduating from Norfolk High School in 1942, Fryer headed to Northeast College (now Northeast Community College) and then to Grinnell (Iowa) College, where she majored in English with a minor in French.
Fryer worked 20 years at the Fort Dodge Messenger in Iowa before returning to Norfolk. When the Daily News’ city editor position came open, she said then-publisher Jerry Huse and then-editor Emil Reutzel “thought I might be interested in working in my hometown.”
Fryer began her new position in July 1966. While Fryer retired from full-time employment in 1998, she continued as a Daily News correspondent until 2004, writing more than 250 city-related stories.
Fryer said she enjoyed her time at the Daily News.
“Everybody on the staff is very congenial,” she said. “I really liked it — very much. I don’t remember ever being bored. It’s very unroutine. There’s something new all of the time. The Daily News is very good. It’s wonderful that the Daily News is owned by a local family. You lose that personal interest when it’s owned by a chain.”